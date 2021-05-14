Steps to raise number of beds for COVID-hit on: Lt Governor

Karaikal, May 14 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan has said steps were underway to increase the number of beds for Covid patients in Karaikal district of the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting here with the District Collector Arjun Sharma, the Lieutenant Governor said considering the rise in the number of Covid cases in Karaikal, the government has taken steps to increase the number of beds in hospitals.

In addition, privatemedical colleges have been asked to raise the bed capacity and appoint more doctors, she said.

Stating that the district has adequate supply of oxygen, she thanked the fishermen who donated 40 oxygen cylinders in their boats for the benefit of patients in the government Karaikal hospital.

The Lieutanant Governor pointed out that it had been observed that late referrals for treatment at hospitals were often the reason for Covid deaths and askd the people to seek proper medical attention in the early stage itself.

She said the district administration would consider increasing the number of COVID care centres and alternative medicine centres.

When her attention was drawn to volunteers who are involved in burying the COVID victims in the district, the Lieutenant Governor said she would initiate an inquiry as to why government staff were not involved in the activity and why it had been entirely left to volunteers.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the government by staying indoors and thereby stop the spread of Covid.

Health Secretary Arun and other officials were present at the review meeting.

