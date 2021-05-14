Kerala logs 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths

Kerala on Friday logged 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 20,55,528 while 93 deaths pushed the toll to 6,243, state government said here.

While 31,319 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,36,790, as many as 4,42,194 people are currently being treated for the infection in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,375 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.41 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for the highest number of cases today--4,567 followed by Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855 and Thrissur 3,162.

Of the positive cases, 258 had come from outside the state and 32,248 people had been infected through contact.

Those who tested positive on Friday included 112 health workers.

