Left Menu

Rajasthan: Cong MLA suggests deploying non-MBBS 'doctor' for treatment of COVID patients

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:10 IST
Rajasthan: Cong MLA suggests deploying non-MBBS 'doctor' for treatment of COVID patients

A Congress MLA here wrote to Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, urging him to avail services of health workers, who do not have a medical degree, to treat COVID patients in rural areas.

In a letter dated May 13, Sangod legislator Bharat Singh Kundanpur said as doctors can't reach each of the around 40,000 villages in the state and resources are inadequate to meet the challenge, services of ''johlachaap doctors'' should be utilised as people have faith in them.

Though a large number of people have died from the infection in medical colleges, there is hardly only one or two people who could have died at their place, he said. He said though the government has taken steps time to time against them, ''jugad'' has its own significance in the country. The services given by them are available round the clock throughout the year, he stressed, adding that their affinity with people inspires trust in them. The MLA further said they also stay in touch with expert doctors in cities and help patients reach them in the hour of need.

In the current times of joblessness, they are an ''example'' of the ''skill development'' programme of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as they also give employment to others, the MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state.From Sunday until June 13, gatherings will be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provi...

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months.Japan has been struggling t...

Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed.Under heavy shelling on Thursday night,...

Asian Paints shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Asian Paints on Friday zoomed over 8 per cent, adding Rs 20,863.1 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021