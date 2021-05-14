Rajasthan: Cong MLA suggests deploying non-MBBS 'doctor' for treatment of COVID patients

A Congress MLA here wrote to Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, urging him to avail services of health workers, who do not have a medical degree, to treat COVID patients in rural areas.

In a letter dated May 13, Sangod legislator Bharat Singh Kundanpur said as doctors can't reach each of the around 40,000 villages in the state and resources are inadequate to meet the challenge, services of ''johlachaap doctors'' should be utilised as people have faith in them.

Though a large number of people have died from the infection in medical colleges, there is hardly only one or two people who could have died at their place, he said. He said though the government has taken steps time to time against them, ''jugad'' has its own significance in the country. The services given by them are available round the clock throughout the year, he stressed, adding that their affinity with people inspires trust in them. The MLA further said they also stay in touch with expert doctors in cities and help patients reach them in the hour of need.

In the current times of joblessness, they are an ''example'' of the ''skill development'' programme of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as they also give employment to others, the MLA said.

