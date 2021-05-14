WHO says more COVID variants certain to be found, but 'we know what to do'Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:10 IST
More coronavirus variants are bound to be detected, a World Health Organization expert said on Friday, but now "we know what to do".
"I would like fear (of variants) to be turned into something productive, something of strength," Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
