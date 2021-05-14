Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:45 IST
Bharat Biotech setting up vaccine unit in K'taka: Deputy CM
Karnataka will soon have a Covaxin-manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech in Kolar district near here, Deputy Chief Minister of the State Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

The construction work has already begun and the government has invited investors to make the vaccine in the State, he said.

''Covaxin vaccine-manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech will be established at the earliest in Malur Industrial Area of neighbouring Kolar district,'' Narayan, who is the IT-BT Minister and heads the State Covid task force, said in a statement.

''The government has approved the project and the company is processing administrative requisites. Civil construction works have already been started and this will be completed soon to facilitate the functioning of the manufacturing operations as early as possible, he said.

According to him, Malur, which is close to the State capital, has good transport facilities.

He said the State would welcome and give full cooperation to any company engaged in the vaccine- manufacturing.

In order to combat the second wave and as a preparation to face the possible third wave, every Assembly constituency in the State needs to have a 100-bed hospital with oxygenated and ICU beds, he said.

So far, 1.10 crore people in the State have been inoculated but vaccination for people in the age group of 18 -44 has been put off due to the shortage of vaccine.

The government has ordered three crore vaccines and has paid money to the manufacturers but till now so far only seven lakh vaccines have been received.

The State has reported 41,779 fresh cases and 373 fatalities despite stringent restrictions on the movement of people from April 27 till May 24.

