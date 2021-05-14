Left Menu

Slovakia ends coronavirus state of emergency

Slovakia on Friday lifted a state of emergency in force since October to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prime Minister Eduard Heger urged citizens to remain watchful and said vaccination was key to keeping the virus in check. The country of 5.5 million has reported a steady decline in daily new cases from the peaks of the third wave hit in early March, and hospitalisations have also fallen.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:07 IST
Slovakia ends coronavirus state of emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia on Friday lifted a state of emergency in force since October to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prime Minister Eduard Heger urged citizens to remain watchful and said vaccination was key to keeping the virus in check.

The country of 5.5 million has reported a steady decline in daily new cases from the peaks of the third wave hit in early March, and hospitalisations have also fallen. "We promised that the state of emergency would not last a minute longer than necessary," Heger told a news conference broadcast live on television.

"The pandemic is still continuing and an exceptional situation still prevails. I want to ask all of us to remain responsible." The lifting of the state of emergency, which takes effect at midnight, will mean the end of a 9:00 p.m. curfew and of national restrictions on social gatherings.

This week the government also approved an overhaul of anti-epidemic restrictions which will not be implemented across the country, but on a regional basis, effective Monday, allowing for each of Slovakia's 79 counties to have measures appropriate to local conditions. In the four counties with the lowest COVID-19 rates, people will be allowed inside restaurants as of Monday, while in the two hardest hit, most restrictions will remain in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Total lockdown to curb COVID spread comes into effect in Nagaland

The week-long total lockdown imposed by the Nagaland government to contain the spread of coronavirus has come into effect from 6 pm on Friday.All activities and movement of people will remain suspended except permitted ones - essential serv...

Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefectures

Tokyo Japan, May 14 ANIXinhua Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency over COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures. The government has previously extended the state of ...

Andhra Pradesh CID arrests YSRCP rebel Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions o...

Zurich court convicts Credit Suisse climate protesters

A Zurich court on Friday convicted nine climate activists who protested outside Credit Suisse headquarters in 2019 over the Swiss banks financing of fossil fuel projects on charges including trespass and coercion.Protests against big banks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021