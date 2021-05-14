COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 67 deaths in a day
The number of active cases in the state stands at 39,623, according to data updated till 7 pm.The overall recoveries increased to 1,11,878 after 3,362 more people recovered from the infection, the official said. PTI DJI TDS TDSPTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:14 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, an official said.
A one-month-old girl in Shimla and a 103-year-old woman in Mandi were among the 67 new deaths, special health secretary Nipun Jindal said. The highest 32 deaths were recorded in the Kangra district, he added. The number of active cases in the state stands at 39,623, according to data updated till 7 pm.
The overall recoveries increased to 1,11,878 after 3,362 more people recovered from the infection, the official said. PTI DJI TDS TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Mandi
- Kangra
- Nipun Jindal
- Shimla
ALSO READ
BJP MP writes to U'khand CM demanding financial aid to kin of journalists who died of COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh records 22 COVID deaths, 1,096 new cases
COVID-19: 40 deaths, 3,040 cases in Himachal Pradesh
Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie
Agri-tech start-up Reshamandi going ahead with expansion despite COVID worries