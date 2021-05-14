COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 67 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, an official said.

A one-month-old girl in Shimla and a 103-year-old woman in Mandi were among the 67 new deaths, special health secretary Nipun Jindal said. The highest 32 deaths were recorded in the Kangra district, he added. The number of active cases in the state stands at 39,623, according to data updated till 7 pm.

The overall recoveries increased to 1,11,878 after 3,362 more people recovered from the infection, the official said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

