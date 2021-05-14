Left Menu

Precaution, not panic, key to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:15 IST
Precaution, not panic, key to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said community management of the COVID-19 pandemic is equally important along with medical and administrative measures.

''Precaution, not panic, is the key to fight the pandemic,'' the Minister of State for Personnel said during an interaction with public activists from his Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that along with medical and administrative measures, community management of COVID-19 is equally important, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh urged the community leaders to create awareness about unnecessary hoarding of essential drugs and oxygen, which he termed a crime against humanity.

He re-emphasised about audit of oxygen cylinders and ventilators for the equitable distribution in time of distress for critical patients.

Responding to the call of activists about the shortage of technical staff for ventilator operation, Singh said that he is in touch with the authorities and has proposed a short duration training programme for handling ventilators.

He also assured them that directions were issued for enrolment of retired doctors and medical students to overcome shortage of staff in view of the pandemic.

Most of the activists and public representatives urged Singh to speed up the vaccination process in each of the six districts of his parliamentary constituency. He gave the assurance that vaccination is his top priority and he is following it up, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the minister underlined the need for vaccine awareness campaign in collaboration with district administration and community participation.

Singh also sought the views of public representatives regarding the expenditure of Rs 2.5 crore allocated recently from his MP fund for COVID-19-related measures, it said.

He said the fund could be utilised for establishing oxygen plants or for purchase of oximeters, masks, sanitiser, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders and other COVID-19-related items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 43.67 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi has administered over 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, out of which 10 lakh people have received both the doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said about 1,23,188 doses were administ...

Total lockdown to curb COVID spread comes into effect in Nagaland

The week-long total lockdown imposed by the Nagaland government to contain the spread of coronavirus has come into effect from 6 pm on Friday.All activities and movement of people will remain suspended except permitted ones - essential serv...

Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefectures

Tokyo Japan, May 14 ANIXinhua Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency over COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures. The government has previously extended the state of ...

Andhra Pradesh CID arrests YSRCP rebel Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021