1,657 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 62 deaths, 2,572 recoveries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai reported less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth time this month on Friday with 1,657 infections coming to light. The city also recorded 62 deaths during the day, the BMC said.

The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 6,85,705 and death toll reached 14,138, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city had reported 1,946 new cases and 68 fatalities on Thursday.

Since the beginning of May, the daily count of infections has stayed below the 4,000-mark. This week the city has recorded less than 2,000 new cases four times.

According to the BMC, of the latest fatalities,31 patients had co-morbidities, six were under 40 years of age, while 34 were senior citizens.

At least 2,572 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 6,31,982, leaving the city with 37,656 active cases.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92 per cent.

With 25,205 swab samples being tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the city rose to 58,51,279.

The city had witnessed its highest daily spike of 11,163 infections on April 4 and the highest 90 fatalities on May 1.

As per the BMC's update, the city's average growth rate of cases in the period between May 7 to May 13 was 0.34 per cent, while the doubling rate -- time taken for the caseload to double -- is now 199 days.

Mumbai has 85 active containment zones in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings has dipped to 377, the civic body said.

