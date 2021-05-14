Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 164 fatalities, 10,608 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:31 IST
Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 16 from Rohtak, 15 from Gurgaon, 12 from Jind, 11 each from Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani and 10 from Ambala district.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (2,144), Hisar (1,146) and Faridabad (8,26).

After a gap of a few weeks, the total number of active cases in the state dropped below 1-lakh mark to 99,007.

The total recoveries so far were 5,70,227, the bulletin stated.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.30 percent, it said.

The recovery rate was 84.40 percent, it added.

