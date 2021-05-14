UK reports 17 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,193 new cases

Britain reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Friday and a further 2,193 cases of the disease, down from 2,657 new cases the day before.

Government data showed that 36.1 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.

