UK reports 17 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,193 new cases

UK reports 17 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,193 new casesReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:38 IST
Britain reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Friday and a further 2,193 cases of the disease, down from 2,657 new cases the day before.
Government data showed that 36.1 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
