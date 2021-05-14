Left Menu

Over 43.67 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:55 IST
Delhi has administered over 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, out of which 10 lakh people have received both the doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said about 1,23,188 doses were administered on May 13, out of which 51,091 doses were given to the 18-44 age group and 72,097 doses to those aged above 45. ''Until yesterday evening, Delhi has administered a total of 43,67,243 doses. Nearly 10 lakh people out of these have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated. ''Thus, evidently, Delhi is ramping up its vaccination programme at a very high speed. The reason behind the decreased inoculations of those between 18-44 is the shortage of vaccines, especially Covaxin, the stock of which has ended. Hence, the 140 centres administering Covaxin have been temporarily closed down,'' she said.

For 45-plus and healthcare or frontline workers, Covaxin's stock is left for three days and Covishield's stock only for two days. She added that for the 18-44 age group, Covaxin stock has finished, and Covishield's stock is available for only eight days.

Atishi said that people who had already taken their first dose of Covaxin and are ready to take the second shot cannot get jabbed due to unavailability of vaccines. ''We are hoping that the Centre will supply a sufficient stock of vaccines at the earliest. We all are aware of the fact that Delhi has been one of the most severely affected states and is still grappling with the virus. A sigh of relief is that the second wave is witnessing a declining trend. However, an impending third wave can be stopped only through mass vaccination,'' she said.

