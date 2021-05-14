Left Menu

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 1,860 from a previous 1,893. Some 298,186 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 287,026 , the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:57 IST
Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,050 on Friday, down from 13,608 a day earlier. There were 99 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 81 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 1,860 from a previous 1,893.

Some 298,186 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 287,026 , the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17. The company had halted operations temporarily at its ...

Johnson says Britain will accelerate COVID vaccination programme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy....

China says price hike in anti-COVID medical supplies to India due to import of raw materials

China on Friday said the prices of some of the COVID-19 medical supplies like oxygen concentrators being procured by Indian companies from Chinese manufacturers have gone up as they had to import raw materials from Europe to meet the excess...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021