Guj sees 9,995 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths, 15,365 recoveries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 9,995 COVID- 19 cases and 104 deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally and toll to 7,35,348 and 8,944 respectively, an official said on Friday.

The daily addition of cases went below the 10000-mark after 27 days, when 9,541 people were detected with the infection on April 17, he pointed out.

''Of the 104 deaths, 16 occurred in Ahmedabad district, 13 in Surat, 10 in Vadodara and 10 in Rajkot district. Of the new cases, Ahmedabad city led with 2,764, followed by 639 in Vadodara city, 631 in Surat district, 429 in Vadodara district, 338 in Mehsana, 316 in Rajkot city and 306 in Rajkot district,'' he said.

The official said 15,365 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 6,09,031, which is 82.82 per cent of the caseload.

The active cases in the state is 1,17,373, with 786 needing ventilator support.

An official release said 1,47,51,911 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the state, with 1,09,62,134 being given the first dose and 37,89,777 getting the second one as well.

Due to a revision in the vaccination schedule, only 33,050 persons in the 18-45 age group were given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine during the day, while inoculation for other segments was halted by the authorities.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 54 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and 189 people were discharged.

Its caseload is 9,472, including four deaths, while the recovery count is 8,388, leaving the Union Territory with 1,080 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,35,348, new cases 9,995, deaths 8,944, discharged 6,09,031, active cases 1,17,373 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

