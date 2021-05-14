New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL81 UKD-VIRUS-DEATHS U'khand: Discrepancy in COVID death toll given by two govt departments Dehradun: The number of people cremated or buried at dedicated COVID crematoriums or graveyards from April 20 to May 2 is over one and a half times the number of coronavirus deaths reported by the Uttarakhand Health Department, official data revealed.

DES18 UKD-YAMUNOTRI Yamunotri shrine opens sans devotees Uttarkashi: The portals of Yamunotri temple in the Himalayas were opened on Friday with only a select group of priests and administrative officials attending the low-key ceremony amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

DES46 PB-VIRUS-VILLAGES Amarinder asks Punjab villages to only allow entry to COVID-negative people Chandigarh: With the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly in rural areas, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged villagers to only allow COVID-negative people to enter their villages.

DES25 PB-2NDLD MALERKOTLA Malerkotla to be Punjab's 23rd district Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the state's only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district.

DES45 HP-COVID-BODY HP: Man carries COVID positive mother's body on shoulders to crematorium Shimla: A man carried the body of his mother, who died of COVID-19, on his shoulders from their home to a crematorium in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district allegedly after failing to get help from the authorities.

DES40 HP-LD-COVID-CASES COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 67 deaths in a day Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, an official said. DES4 HP-VIRUS-VACCINATION COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group to begin in HP from Monday Shimla: The vaccination drive against COVID-19 for the 18-44 age group will begin in Himachal Pradesh from May 17, a health official said on Friday.

DEL54 UP-PRISON-2NDLD SHOOTING 3 prisoners killed in clash at Ragauli district jail in UP; probe ordered Chitrakoot (UP): Three prisoners were shot dead in a clash at Ragauli district jail here on Friday, police said. DES17 UP-BODIES-CM Bodies in rivers: UP CM orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC Lucknow: In a bid to stop people from disposing of bodies in rivers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered patrolling by the SDRF and PAC.

DES36 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628, while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.

DES37 RJ-GEHLOT-OXYGEN Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. DES28 RJ-VIRUS-QUACKS Rajasthan: Cong MLA suggests deploying non-MBBS 'doctors' for treatment of COVID patients Kota (Raj): A Congress MLA here wrote to Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, urging him to avail services of health workers, who do not have a medical degree, to treat COVID patients in rural areas. DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Raj sees 14,289 fresh COVID-19 cases, 155 deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 14,289 fresh coronavirus cases and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 8,35,814, officials said.

DES44 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records 164 fatalities, 10,608 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)