New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:03 IST
DEL81 UKD-VIRUS-DEATHS U'khand: Discrepancy in COVID death toll given by two govt departments Dehradun: The number of people cremated or buried at dedicated COVID crematoriums or graveyards from April 20 to May 2 is over one and a half times the number of coronavirus deaths reported by the Uttarakhand Health Department, official data revealed.

DES18 UKD-YAMUNOTRI Yamunotri shrine opens sans devotees Uttarkashi: The portals of Yamunotri temple in the Himalayas were opened on Friday with only a select group of priests and administrative officials attending the low-key ceremony amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

DES46 PB-VIRUS-VILLAGES Amarinder asks Punjab villages to only allow entry to COVID-negative people Chandigarh: With the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly in rural areas, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged villagers to only allow COVID-negative people to enter their villages.

DES25 PB-2NDLD MALERKOTLA Malerkotla to be Punjab's 23rd district Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the state's only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district.

DES45 HP-COVID-BODY HP: Man carries COVID positive mother's body on shoulders to crematorium Shimla: A man carried the body of his mother, who died of COVID-19, on his shoulders from their home to a crematorium in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district allegedly after failing to get help from the authorities.

DES40 HP-LD-COVID-CASES COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 67 deaths in a day Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, an official said. DES4 HP-VIRUS-VACCINATION COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group to begin in HP from Monday Shimla: The vaccination drive against COVID-19 for the 18-44 age group will begin in Himachal Pradesh from May 17, a health official said on Friday.

DEL54 UP-PRISON-2NDLD SHOOTING 3 prisoners killed in clash at Ragauli district jail in UP; probe ordered Chitrakoot (UP): Three prisoners were shot dead in a clash at Ragauli district jail here on Friday, police said. DES17 UP-BODIES-CM Bodies in rivers: UP CM orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC Lucknow: In a bid to stop people from disposing of bodies in rivers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered patrolling by the SDRF and PAC.

DES36 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628, while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.

DES37 RJ-GEHLOT-OXYGEN Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. DES28 RJ-VIRUS-QUACKS Rajasthan: Cong MLA suggests deploying non-MBBS 'doctors' for treatment of COVID patients Kota (Raj): A Congress MLA here wrote to Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, urging him to avail services of health workers, who do not have a medical degree, to treat COVID patients in rural areas. DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Raj sees 14,289 fresh COVID-19 cases, 155 deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 14,289 fresh coronavirus cases and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 8,35,814, officials said.

DES44 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records 164 fatalities, 10,608 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17. The company had halted operations temporarily at its ...

Johnson says Britain will accelerate COVID vaccination programme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy....

China says price hike in anti-COVID medical supplies to India due to import of raw materials

China on Friday said the prices of some of the COVID-19 medical supplies like oxygen concentrators being procured by Indian companies from Chinese manufacturers have gone up as they had to import raw materials from Europe to meet the excess...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...
