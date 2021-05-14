Left Menu

Maha: Nashik records 1,887 new COVID-19 cases; 36 fatalities

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:13 IST
Maha: Nashik records 1,887 new COVID-19 cases; 36 fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 1,887 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,66,635, while 36 casualties took the toll to 4,040 on Friday, an official said.

Of the latest casualties, 13 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 20 from other parts of the district and three from Malegaon, the official said.

At least 2,057 patients were discharged from the hospital during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,42,108, he said.

With the addition of 13,689 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 14,09,396, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37.9 deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons normal, the MeT Department said.According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius in the national...

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians grabbed children and belongings and fled their homes Friday as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighborhoods ...

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17. The company had halted operations temporarily at its ...

Johnson says Britain will accelerate COVID vaccination programme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021