Maha: Nashik records 1,887 new COVID-19 cases; 36 fatalities

With 1,887 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,66,635, while 36 casualties took the toll to 4,040 on Friday, an official said.

Of the latest casualties, 13 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 20 from other parts of the district and three from Malegaon, the official said.

At least 2,057 patients were discharged from the hospital during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,42,108, he said.

With the addition of 13,689 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 14,09,396, the official added.

