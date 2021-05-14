Left Menu

COVID crisis: Nalco extends support to create healthcare infrastructure in Odisha

Also, the company has extended support to the State Health Department for procurement of ventilator ambulances at a cost of 1.16 crore.The company has also been carrying out vaccination drives at sites and extensive sanitisation drives at offices, townships, and peripheral areas apart from distribution of dry ration, masks and sanitisers to Covid warriors and people in need.At this unprecedented hour of crisis, the PSU is committed to extend the support and strengthen the efforts of the Centre and the Government of Odisha in the fight against the deadly virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:16 IST
State-owned Nalco on Friday said it is supporting the 70-bed Covid centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College at Koraput, Odisha to make the facility fully operational.

Similarly, Nalco is also supporting a 66-bed COVID healthcare facility at ESI Hospital in Angul, Odisha by bearing the cost of the total operation and maintenance of the facility, the PSU said in a statement. The company said it is deeply concerned about the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and sufferings of people.

''Moved by the second wave of the COVID pandemic, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco)...is leaving no stone unturned to stand in solidarity with the people of Odisha, in the fight against COVID-19,'' it said. The latest initiative by the company will provide a safety net to the people residing in Angul and Koraput districts, where Nalco's operating units are located.

Furthermore, Nalco has also consented to strengthen the supply of the life- saving gas by providing DG sets to the Odisha government for uninterrupted power supply in oxygen units. Lending a helping hand to the affected people and extending support to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company has developed full-fledged infrastructure in the 200-bedded COVID Hospital in Nabarangpur, Odisha apart from running the two exclusive COVID centres at Nalco's Hospitals in Angul and Damanjodi in Odisha.

''As a responsible Corporate citizen, Nalco... has always stood with the people of Odisha in difficult times and now we are reaffirming our commitment in mitigating the disaster caused by the pandemic in whatever way it is possible,'' Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said.

In order to strengthen the vaccination drive in the state, it has provided a refrigerated truck having a capacity 25,70,000 vaccine (doses) to state immunisation cell for safe transportation of vaccines across Odisha. Also, the company has extended support to the State Health Department for procurement of ventilator ambulances at a cost of 1.16 crore.

The company has also been carrying out vaccination drives at sites and extensive sanitisation drives at offices, townships, and peripheral areas apart from distribution of dry ration, masks and sanitisers to Covid warriors and people in need.

At this unprecedented hour of crisis, the PSU is committed to extend the support and strengthen the efforts of the Centre and the Government of Odisha in the fight against the deadly virus.

