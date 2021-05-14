The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme for poorer countries, and said it was in touch with the United States about sharing its vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy's hopes of producing its own vaccine were thrown into doubt after the state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into local biotech company ReiThera, sources said. * Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems to protect them from a ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services, disrupting COVID-19 testing and forcing hospitals to cancel appointments.

* Britain's prime minister expects an easing of lockdown to go ahead on Monday, his spokesman said, after concerns were raised over the spread of a variant first detected in India * France added Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to its list of countries deemed COVID-19 high-risk zones.

* Denmark this week began digging up millions of culled mink buried six months ago because of concerns that the mass graves could contaminate drinking water and a nearby bathing lake. AMERICAS

* With new federal guidance allowing people to ditch their masks in most places, U.S. officials hope this will encourage more unvaccinated people to get their shots. * The United States said it stands with Honduras and condemns the "cynical use" of vaccines for political purposes, after Taiwan criticised China for seeking to use vaccines to make diplomatic inroads with one of Taipei's allies.

* Helio Angotti, the man behind Brazil's search for miracle COVID-19 cures, is under scrutiny in a high-profile congressional probe into President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the pandemic. * Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over COVID-19's rapid spread of through India's vast countryside, as 4,000 people died from the virus for the third straight day and total infections crossed 24 million.

* Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by COVID-19. * Singapore announced the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing its lockdown last year.

* Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including its first local transmissions in more than three weeks. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey will ease cautiously out of a full lockdown next week and lift restrictions more significantly in June, President Tayyip Erdogan said, as cases have come down sharply from the peak of a fierce second wave. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The chief executive of Pfizer said he had "very good reason" to believe in the success of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy by the drugmaker now in an early-stage U.S. trial. * China's Kintor Pharmaceutical claims concerning its COVID-19 drug claims is drawing skepticism amid lack of transparency and inconsistencies in the company's statements.

* More coronavirus variants are bound to be detected, a World Health Organization expert said, but now "we know what to do". ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks extended their recovery on Friday as investors set aside inflation worries and bought shares hammered by the week's volatility, with the shift back into riskier assets dragging on the dollar. * Oil prices rose on Friday, reversing some of the previous day's sharp losses as stock markets strengthened and the U.S. dollar slipped, though gains were capped by the coronavirus situation in major oil consumer India.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)