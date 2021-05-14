289 COVID deaths, 8,506 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 12.40 pc

Delhi recorded 8,506 new cases on Friday, the lowest since April 10, and a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the number of serious patients has not declined much as ICU beds in hospitals are still full.

The lesser number of fresh cases can also be attributed to a smaller number of tests (68,575) conducted on Thursday. As many as 289 more patients succumbed to the disease, according to a health bulletin.

At 12.40 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 11 when it stood at 9.4 per cent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 10 when 7,897 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data. At an online press conference, Kejriwal said the number of cases has reduced to around 8,500 from a high of around 28,000 and the positivity rate has dipped to around 12 per cent from a high of 36 per cent on April 22. Around 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients have become available in the last 10 days, he said. ''Yet one thing to be observed is that the ICU beds are still full. This means the number of serious patients has not declined much,'' the CM said.

''We have been working in this direction. Around 1,200 more ICU beds will be available by today or tomorrow. More oxygen beds are being added and O2 cylinders being procured,'' he said. But the fight against coronavirus has not ended. There is no room for leniency, the CM said.

''We have to take the number of cases to zero. We cannot be at ease... have to strictly follow the lockdown,'' he said. Delhi had reported 10,489 cases on Thursday, 13,287 cases on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on last Friday, 19,133 on last Thursday, 20,960 on last Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.

The positivity rate was 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The national capital had 308 deaths on Thursday, 300 deaths on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday, 319 on Monday, 273 deaths on Sunday and 332 deaths on Saturday.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The national capital conducted 68,575 tests, including 54042 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests on Thursday, according to the health bulletin.

A few days back, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that authorities in Delhi have been conducting around 80,000 tests a day on an average. As many as 14,140 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said.

There are 71794 active cases, down from 77,717 the previous day and 45,099 of them are in home isolation, it said.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,80,981 and the death toll at 20,907.

Over 12.88 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.

Of the 23,609 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 6,098 are vacant, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)