COVID: 10 more deaths in Noida, 3 in Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,93,815 from 2,04,658 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,85,855 and the death toll surged to 16,957 on Friday, the data showed.

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:01 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 371 while three more people succumbed in Ghaziabad where the number of such fatalities reached 361 on Friday, official data showed. The two neighbouring districts of Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 732, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 718 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 58,626. Its active cases reached 7,629, the data showed. Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 527 new cases that pushed its case tally to 50,722 and active cases to 4,699, it showed. On the bright side, 937 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 778 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 50,626 and 45,662, respectively. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.63 per cent and recovery rate at 86.35 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.71 per cent and 90.02 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,93,815 from 2,04,658 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,85,855 and the death toll surged to 16,957 on Friday, the data showed.

