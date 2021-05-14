Left Menu

COVID-19 claims 77 more lives in Bihar, overall situation improves

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:10 IST
COVID-19 claims 77 more lives in Bihar, overall situation improves

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 3670 on Friday on account of 77 fresh casualties, even though the recovery rate continued to look up with the number of people testing positive in a day dropping further.

According to the state health department, 7,494 fresh cases were reported in the state where, till recently, more than 10,000 people were testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus on a daily basis.

Patna, the worst-affected of the state's 40 districts, reported 967 fresh cases, days after its tally rose by four- digit figures every day.

The district has so far reported 1.32 lakh cases, more than one-fifth of the states aggregate of 6.37 lakhs.

The number of people who have recovered is 5.44 lakh and the active caseload, which had crossed one lakh about a week ago, has now come down to 89,563.

The number of active cases in the state, which in the beginning of April was less than 2,000 had erupted in the subsequent weeks and risen by more than 50 times by the end of the month.

Consequently, the recovery rate has also come down to 85.64, a substantial improvement since a week ago when it hovered around 77 per cent.

On the vaccination front, 88.37 lakh people had received the jabs till date. Of these, 4.95 lakh beneficiaries fell in the age group of 18-44 years for whom inoculation was unrolled last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

The new leader of Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some ...

Indian variant more transmissible than Kent variant, says England's Whitty

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, Englands chief medical officer, said on Friday.There is now confi...

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37.9 deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons normal, the MeT Department said.According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius in the national...

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians grabbed children and belongings and fled their homes Friday as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighborhoods ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021