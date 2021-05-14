Left Menu

Punjab records 8,068 fresh COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:15 IST
Punjab records 8,068 fresh COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Friday recorded 8,068 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,83,984 while 180 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,477, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 79,359 from 79,950 on Thursday.

Of the latest deaths, 23 were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 18 from Bathinda and 13 each from Jalandhar and Patiala, the bulletin stated.

Ludhiana reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,320, followed by 988 in Bathinda, 661 in Mohali and 570 in Patiala, it said.

As many as 8,446 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 3,93,148, it added.

There are 421 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,820 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, 80,72,800 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 54,043 with 650 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 617 with eight more fatalities, a medical bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 8,158, it said.

So far, 45,268 patients, including 925 who were discharged the previous day, have recovered from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,54,814 samples have been taken for testing till now. Of these, 3,99,617 samples have tested negative while reports of 69 are awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

The new leader of Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some ...

Indian variant more transmissible than Kent variant, says England's Whitty

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, Englands chief medical officer, said on Friday.There is now confi...

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37.9 deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons normal, the MeT Department said.According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius in the national...

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians grabbed children and belongings and fled their homes Friday as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighborhoods ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021