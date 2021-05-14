Two booked for alleged illegal sale of Remdesivir

The city police on Friday booked two persons for alleged illegal sale of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The action was based on a tip-off and a police team held enquiries with the proprietor of a drugs selling firm and found he had procured Remdesivir from a city-based distributor without any valid documents, an official release here said.

He was found selling Remdesivir without government approval and along with the distributor, was booked, it added.

A total of 145 vials of the drug were seized from the distributor.

