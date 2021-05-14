France to reach 20 mln first COVID-19 shots Saturday - minister

France to reach 20 mln first COVID-19 shots Saturday - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:22 IST
France will have have administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine injection to 20 million people by Saturday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on his Twitter feed.
The government had set itself a target to give a first injection to 20 million people by mid-May and has stepped up its vaccination campaign in recent days to meet that goal. On Friday, close to 600,000 vaccinations were given, Veran said.
