UK will not enlarge travel green list rapidly, PM Johnson says

Britain will not increase the small number of countries that people can visit without quarantining on their return very rapidly because of the risk of new variants, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"I don't expect that we'll be adding to it very rapidly and indeed we will be maintaining a very, very tough border regime for the foreseeable future," Johnson told a news briefing.

