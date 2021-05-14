Left Menu

Germany classifies UK a coronavirus risk area

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:12 IST
Germany classifies UK a coronavirus risk area

Germany on Friday classified Britain as a coronavirus risk area due to the emergence there of a highly infectious variant first detected in India.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions. Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said: "The (risk area) classification is made despite a 7-day incidence of less than 50/100,000 inhabitants due to the at least limited occurrence of variant B.1.617.2 in the United Kingdom."

Britain is considering accelerating vaccinations in areas where the India variant has been found. It has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of adults and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Porter said the move was Rus...

COVID-19: Janaushadhi Kendras, other stakeholders join hands for providing essential medicines at affordable prices

Contributing to the nations fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras PMBJKs, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India BPPI, distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and ...

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, two jail officials suspended

Three prisoners, including a member of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansaris gang, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two jail officials, police said.The three inmates gunned do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021