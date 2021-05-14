Left Menu

UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:12 IST
UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track.

The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths. But the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant in parts of northern England and London has prompted some scientists to call for the reopening to be delayed, and a rethink on the speed of the vaccine rollout.

"I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation very closely because the race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter," Johnson told a news conference. He said the government would accelerate remaining second doses to the over 50s and those clinically vulnerable to just eight weeks after the first dose, and would prioritise first doses for those eligible who had not yet come forward.

Even so, the spread of the variant could disrupt Britain's progress out of lockdown, making it more difficult to move to the final stage of a staggered reopening of the economy in June, he said. Johnson had aimed to lift all restrictions on June 21, after allowing people in England from Monday to hug again, meet in small groups indoors and travel abroad.

Chris Whitty, England chief medical officer, said there was now confidence that B.1.617.2 was more transmissible than the "Kent" variant that fuelled England's second wave of infections. He said B.1.617.2 could come to dominate in Britain. Public Health England said on Thursday there had been 1,313 cases in England of B.1.617.2 in a week, more than double the previous week's figure, with four confirmed deaths.

Whitty said so far there had not been a significant increase in hospitalisations from the variant, which may be because more people had been vaccinated. But both Johnson and Whitty said it was still early days, and scientists would need to scrutinise data over the next two or three weeks to truly see the impact of the variant.

Britain put India on a travel "red list" in April, meaning all arrivals from India - now suffering the world's worst wave of COVID-19 - would have to pay to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Media reports at the time suggested that, because the quarantine requirement was announced four days in advance, many people had sought to fly beforehand. Britain has a large South Asian community.

Even with new variants, the government is likely to want to avoid repeating the regional curbs used last year, which ultimately failed to prevent two further national lockdowns. At the national level, infections are still low, and fell for a fifth consecutive week in England, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed on Friday. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young, Elizabeth Piper, Paul Sandle and James Davey; Editing by Andrew MacAskill/Guy Faulconbridge and Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Porter said the move was Rus...

COVID-19: Janaushadhi Kendras, other stakeholders join hands for providing essential medicines at affordable prices

Contributing to the nations fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras PMBJKs, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India BPPI, distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and ...

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, two jail officials suspended

Three prisoners, including a member of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansaris gang, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two jail officials, police said.The three inmates gunned do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021