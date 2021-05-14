Left Menu

Assam's COVID-19 toll tops 2,000-mark, tally jumps to 3,19,632

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:21 IST
Assam's COVID-19 toll tops 2,000-mark, tally jumps to 3,19,632

Assam's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 2,000-mark with 76 more casualties, while 4,078 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,19,632, a bulletin issued by the state government said on Friday.

A total of 2,060 people have died due to the contagion in the state, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of 20 deaths, followed by six in Dibrugarh, among other districts.

The fresh cases include 1,107 from Kamrup Metro, 352 from Dibrugarh and 323 from Kamrup (Rural).

Assam now has 41,978 active cases, while 2,74,247 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

It has tested 93,85,117 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Altogether, 33,05,054 people have been vaccinated in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Irelands data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S.The Irish High Court rejected Facebooks...

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Porter said the move was Rus...

COVID-19: Janaushadhi Kendras, other stakeholders join hands for providing essential medicines at affordable prices

Contributing to the nations fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras PMBJKs, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India BPPI, distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021