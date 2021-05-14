Assam's COVID-19 toll tops 2,000-mark, tally jumps to 3,19,632

Assam's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 2,000-mark with 76 more casualties, while 4,078 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,19,632, a bulletin issued by the state government said on Friday.

A total of 2,060 people have died due to the contagion in the state, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of 20 deaths, followed by six in Dibrugarh, among other districts.

The fresh cases include 1,107 from Kamrup Metro, 352 from Dibrugarh and 323 from Kamrup (Rural).

Assam now has 41,978 active cases, while 2,74,247 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

It has tested 93,85,117 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Altogether, 33,05,054 people have been vaccinated in the state, it added.

