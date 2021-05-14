Chhattisgarh records 7,594 new COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 7,594 COVID-19casesand 172 deaths, taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 1,15,964, the official informed.

Raipur and Durg districts reported 358 and 273 new cases. While the total count of infections in Raipur reached 1,52,224 including 2,946 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 93,646 including 1,661 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa recorded 623 new cases, Raigarh 571 and Balodabazar 532 cases.

With 63,094 samples tested on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 80,49,110.

The positivity rate of the infection in the state has declined to 12 percent from 26.1 percent on May 1.

After cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) were reported in some hospitals, the state government has issued an advisory on standard treatment protocols.

The cases of this fungal infection will be treated in medical college hospitals in the state.

