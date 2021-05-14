Left Menu

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:53 IST
Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 deaths and Kolkata 34.

Of the 136 deaths, 67 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The five doctors who lost their lives are well-known pathologist Dr Subir Kumar Dutta (90), renowned physician from Barasat, Dr Utpal Sengupta (in his 70s), surgeon Dr Satish Ghata (late 70s), Dr Sandipan Mandal (37) of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and gynaecologist Dr Dilip Chakraborty.

At least 19,131 recuperated from the disease since Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,50,017.

The discharge rate stands at 86.78 per cent.

North 24 Parganas, too, recorded the highest one-day surge of 4,197 cases, while the city reported 3,955 new infections.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,31,792, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,13,09,467 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 70,051 since Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. DEATHS AND...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

Washington was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and U.S. officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Co...

EXPLAINER-What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life ...

COVID-19: USTR, Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the proposed waiver to provisions of the World Trade Organizations WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS for COVID-19-specific items and rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021