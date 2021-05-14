Left Menu

COVID-19: Janaushadhi Kendras, other stakeholders join hands for providing essential medicines at affordable prices

Contributing to the nation's fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and other items at affordable prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:54 IST
Contributing to the nation's fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and other items at affordable prices. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, as many as 7,733 PMBJKs are functional across the country in 36 State/UTs covering all districts of the country. 1,449 medicines and 204 surgical and consumables are available in the basket of PMBJP for sale through these PMBJKs. Essential medicines and other items like face masks and sanitizers are easily available at PMBJKs, across the country. Under PMBJP, the best quality N-95 facemask is being made available at only Rs 25 per unit at all PMBJKs.

In the current financial year 2021-22, BPPI has made sales of Rs 80.18 crore which led to savings of approximately Rs 500 crore to the citizens. Presently, three state-of-the-art warehouses at Gurugram, Guwahati and Chennai for storage and distribution of drugs are functional and the fourth one is under construction at Surat.

Further, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, a medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50 per cent of the average price of the top three branded medicines. Therefore, the price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50 per cent and in some cases, by 80-90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines.

The ministry further says, in the financial year 2020-21, BPPI clocked sales turnover of Rs 665.83 crore despite the lockdown and testing times. This has led to savings of approximately Rs 4000 crores for the common citizens of the country. BPPI maintained adequate stock of the medicines which were in demand, such as face mask, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI sold about 25 lakh face Masks, 1.25 lakh units of sanitizers, 137 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine and 323 lakh Paracetamol tablets in the financial year 2020-21. BPPI has also supplied drugs worth Rs 30 crore to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for distribution to friendly countries. (ANI)

