Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians; U.S. restaurant association to nix indoor mask suggestion per CDC and more

The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths. U.S. officials hope new mask advice drives uptick in COVID shots With new federal guidance allowing people to ditch their masks in most places, it will be up to individuals to decide how to protect themselves now that vaccines are readily available, top U.S. health officials said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 02:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians; U.S. restaurant association to nix indoor mask suggestion per CDC and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fall

Canada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more people get vaccinated, but it did not go as far as the United States in telling people they could eventually ditch their masks. Canada has administered one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to just over half its adult population, and the country may be over the worst of its current third wave of infections, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

With ICUs nearly full, Colombia nears 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia were set to pass 80,000 on Friday with intensive care units almost full in the biggest cities, where large crowds have been gathering in protests that have entered their third week. Authorities warned this week that the protests - initially over proposed tax reforms but increasingly over other issues including inequality and police brutality - were set to prolong an already devastating third wave of the epidemic.

U.S. restaurant association to nix indoor mask suggestion per CDC

The U.S. National Restaurant Association will remove a suggestion from its operating guidance for restaurants that says fully vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors, following new advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. "We still have a lot of questions for the CDC about how we need to implement their latest guidance," Larry Lynch, the NRA's Senior Vice President of Science and Industry, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Delayed 2nd Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Delaying second Pfizer/BioNTech dose boosts antibodies in elderly

India 'on war footing' as coronavirus infections pass 24 million

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of COVID-19 through India's vast countryside on Friday, as 4,000 people died from the virus for the third straight day and total infections crossed 24 million. India is in the grip of the highly transmissible B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, first detected there and now appearing across the globe. Modi said his government was "on a war footing" to try to contain it.

Explainer: What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal. The following lays out some of recent scientific evidence on which the CDC and Director Rochelle Walensky based their updated guidelines, including vaccine efficacy against virus variants, increased availability and a reduction in cases:

Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians

Brazil began a mass vaccination program on Friday for athletes, coaches, staff and journalists heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. Doctors in six Brazilian cities vaccinated the first groups of 1,800 people, Olympians and Paralympians among them.

UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

U.S. officials hope new mask advice drives uptick in COVID shots

With new federal guidance allowing people to ditch their masks in most places, it will be up to individuals to decide how to protect themselves now that vaccines are readily available, top U.S. health officials said on Friday. "What we're really doing is empowering individuals to make decisions about their own health," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "If you are vaccinated and you're making the decision to take off your mask ... you are safe. If you are unvaccinated, then you've made the decision to take that risk."

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme that shares them with poorer nations. The WHO is hoping more countries will follow France and Sweden in donating shots to COVAX after inoculating their priority populations to help address a gulf in vaccination rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

President Joe Bidens lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Bidens pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after...

Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

Just after midnight Friday, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a grou...

Brazil reports 85,536 new coronavirus cases, 2,211 deaths

Brazil recorded 85,536 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.Brazil has registered more than 15.5 million cases since the pandemic began, wh...

Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021