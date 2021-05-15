Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Go maskless? Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, other say it's high time

"Yes," he told reporters when asked if he was enjoying working his first day without a mask. With the new federal guidance, it will be up to people to decide how to protect themselves now that vaccines are readily available, top U.S. health officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 02:55 IST
UPDATE 3-Go maskless? Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, other say it's high time

New federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places provided one more moment of disagreement between Americans who have found little common ground throughout the pandemic. Some cited caution and confusion, while others who have rarely worn masks rolled their eyes at the advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can mostly avoid wearing them indoors.

The CDC says the updated guidance would allow life to begin to return to normal amid hopes it will prod more people to get vaccinated against an illness that has killed more than half a million Americans. "I'm nervous about it," said a masked Allison Douma, 24, out walking her dogs in Washington, D.C. She was fully vaccinated last month. "I just don't feel safe because vaccination rates are going down, and I'm worried about the mutations."

Over 1,600 miles away in Lubbock, Texas - where Republican Governor Greg Abbott lifted a statewide mask mandate in March - the CDC guidelines were largely met with a shrug. "I don't think masks worked as well in stopping the virus as the media would have you believe - people did not even wear them properly in the first place," said Riker Beauchamp, 20, a pizzeria worker in Lubbock.

Beauchamp, yet to be vaccinated, said he wore a mask if a business asked but did not in businesses where owners did not care. He accused liberals of fear mongering over the need to wear masks. In many parts of the United States, people have not been wearing masks for months. A January survey by the University of Southern California Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research found that even at a peak time for COVID-19 infections, half of Americans were not wearing masks when mixing with the public.

More states had relaxed mask mandates and other restrictions in recent weeks as COVID case loads dropped. In New York City, Maggie Cantrick, 39, who works at an arts center, said she was not ready to lose her mask in places such as a grocery store. "I am fully vaccinated - I can just take off my mask? This is crazy!" she said.

U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said it will continue to require customers to wear masks. "We are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," the company said in a statement. Another food chain, Trader Joe's, said it would immediately drop its mask mandate for customers who are fully vaccinated.

The administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism for mixed mask messaging, with the president keeping his mask on in most instances, indoors and outdoors. On Thursday he appeared in the Rose Garden without his mask. On Friday, Biden made a surprise appearance outside the White House for a tour with visitors not far from where the media is stationed near the West Wing. "Yes," he told reporters when asked if he was enjoying working his first day without a mask.

With the new federal guidance, it will be up to people to decide how to protect themselves now that vaccines are readily available, top U.S. health officials said on Friday. "What we're really doing is empowering individuals to make decisions about their own health," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "If you are vaccinated and you're making the decision to take off your mask ... you are safe. If you are unvaccinated, then you've made the decision to take that risk."

She said officials were still encouraging unvaccinated people to get their shots to protect themselves and others against the novel coronavirus that is still circulating even as cases decline. In an MSNBC interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, echoed the idea that looser recommendations should encourage people to get their COVID-19 shots so they can shed their masks.

There are caveats. The looser mask guidance does not apply to certain situations such as public transportation and prisons. There is also no approved U.S. COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 11 and younger. Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor at University of Pittsburgh's medical school, said he believed the CDC guidance was two or three weeks too early.

"The problem is that there's no mechanism to identify who's vaccinated. So, someone's going to be in a store. No one's going to be wearing masks, and some of those people will be unvaccinated - that's just the reality," Gellad said. Ahmad Erfani, 70, who runs Le Caprice bakery in Washington, said he would still ask indoor customers to keep their masks on. "You don't know who is or isn't vaccinated," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by ...

New Zealand PM says to fight hate, study social media algorithms

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that world leaders and tech firms looking to stamp out violent extremism online would need to focus efforts on understanding social media algorithms that drive content. Ardern was s...

Ivory Coast PM in 'good shape' after return from France

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi said he was in good shape after returning home to Abidjan on Friday, following reported medical treatment in France.Achi, 65, spent five days in France undergoing tests for severe fatigue suffered sin...

Go maskless? Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, other say it's high time

New U.S. guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places provided one more topic of disagreement among Americans who have found little common ground throughout the pandemic. Some cited caution and confusion, while others who hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021