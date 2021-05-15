Left Menu

Brazil judge rules ex-health minister can remain silent in COVID inquiry

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ruled that former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello will not be obligated to answer questions that could incriminate him before a Senate panel investigating the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 430,000 dead, Brazil has experienced the world's second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 05:00 IST
Brazil judge rules ex-health minister can remain silent in COVID inquiry

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ruled that former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello will not be obligated to answer questions that could incriminate him before a Senate panel investigating the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than 430,000 dead, Brazil has experienced the world's second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States. Critics blame the severity of the death toll on a negligent response by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of the disease and opposed lockdowns. Bolsonaro says he regrets the deaths, but Brazil must get back to business as usual.

Pazuello, who stepped down as health minister in March, is under scrutiny over accusations that his actions delayed the country's acquisition of vaccines. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Pazuello failed to take up Pfizer Inc on its offer of COVID-19 vaccines last year because he believed Brazil should rely on AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots made domestically.

Brazil only agreed to buy Pfizer vaccines in March, more than six months after the company initially approached the Brazilian government offering immunizations. The country's vaccine rollout has been slow, with regular shortages of shots. Pazuello did not respond to a request for comment.

The former health minister and three star Army general is set to appear before the special Senate committee on Wednesday. Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski on Friday issued a decision that Pazuello has the right to remain silent before the committee, due to the possibility that he could be jailed if he lied or otherwise incriminated himself.

Pazuello could cite the decision as a means to avoid answering any questions, although it does not necessarily exempt him from speaking about matters that would not implicate him. The Solicitor General's office, which represents the Bolsonaro administration, had submitted the request that Pazuello not be required to speak at the hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China; over 200 injured

Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.State media said one person...

Venezuela's Maduro says Citgo is key point in opposition dialogue

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the oppositions continued control of Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo would be a key point in any eventual dialogue with opponents to resolve the countrys longstanding political crisis. Maduro ear...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellationCritics of Japans plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Frid...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Go maskless Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, other say its high timeNew U.S. guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places provided one more topic of disagre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021