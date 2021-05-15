Left Menu

India reports daily rise of 326,098 in coronavirus infections

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:48 IST
India reported on Saturday 326,098 new coronavirus infections over the prior 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890.

Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths. Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.

