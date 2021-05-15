ITBP stress counsellors conduct yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stress counsellors on Saturday conducted yoga session at Sardar Patel Covid Care Center and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here. The session witnessed active voluntary participation from the patients.

At present, the Centre is managing over 300 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support. More than 300 patients on oxygen supported beds are being treated at the centre by ITBP.

According to the ITBP, the Center had admitted around 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support from April 26 till May 11. "Yoga and meditation sessions by ITBP stress counsellors for COVID-19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. From April 26 till now, the Centre admitted 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support," ITBP informed in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Last week, ITBP IG Anand Swaroop had visited Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre to review ground arrangements. The Covid facility was jointly established by the Delhi government and the ITBP. Till May 11, more than 918 patients have been admitted to the Center that started functioning on April 25, 2021, according to an official statement. (ANI)

