Left Menu

ITBP stress counsellors conduct yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stress counsellors on Saturday conducted yoga session at Sardar Patel Covid Care Center and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:46 IST
ITBP stress counsellors conduct yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital
A patient during a yoga session conducted at Sardar Patel Covid Care Center on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stress counsellors on Saturday conducted yoga session at Sardar Patel Covid Care Center and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here. The session witnessed active voluntary participation from the patients.

At present, the Centre is managing over 300 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support. More than 300 patients on oxygen supported beds are being treated at the centre by ITBP.

According to the ITBP, the Center had admitted around 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support from April 26 till May 11. "Yoga and meditation sessions by ITBP stress counsellors for COVID-19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. From April 26 till now, the Centre admitted 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support," ITBP informed in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Last week, ITBP IG Anand Swaroop had visited Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre to review ground arrangements. The Covid facility was jointly established by the Delhi government and the ITBP. Till May 11, more than 918 patients have been admitted to the Center that started functioning on April 25, 2021, according to an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...

COVID-19 crisis: IAF airlifts 3 empty cryogenic oxygen containers to Kuwait for refilling

Amid the prevailing coronavirus crisis in the country, the India Air Forces IAF IL-76 airlifted three empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Mumbai to Kuwait for refilling on Friday. As per Indian Air Force, another two IAF C-130s airlifted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021