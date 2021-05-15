COVID-19: TN CM inspects UCC

COVID-19: TN CM inspects UCCPTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 11:18 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected a Unified Command Centre, which handles a number of matters related to Covid-19 management, here and attended to a phone call from a person seeking hospital bed, the government said.
The UCC operates round the clock and Stalin reviewed the various activities including oxygen management for private hospitals and arranging beds for covid patients in government and private medical facilities, a Friday night press release said.
During his review of the facility, the CM attended a phone call from a city-based person seeking hospital bed and directed authorities to provide her the same at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.
He directed officials to constantly monitor the beds availability across Tamil Nadu from the city-based UCC and offer due assistance to calls received here, it added.
