Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:20 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata. The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
