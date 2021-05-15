Left Menu

NFL-Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at team facilities

Players and staff in the National Football League (NFL) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at team facilities, the league said on Friday, in line with updated guidance from the U.S. health agency.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:25 IST
NFL-Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at team facilities
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Players and staff in the National Football League (NFL) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at team facilities, the league said on Friday, in line with updated guidance from the U.S. health agency. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

People are considered "fully vaccinated" if fourteen days have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the NFL said. "Effective immediately, fully vaccinated ... staff and players will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, either indoors or outdoors," the NFL said https://www.nfl.com/news/fully-vaccinated-players-staff-no-longer-required-to-wear-masks-at-nfl-team-faci in a statement.

The league said that teams would still have to follow the local and state regulations even if those are more restrictive. Additional changes to COVID-19 protocols were expected "consistent with CDC guidelines", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series aga...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Sixers clinch top seed in East with winSeth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playo...

Pondy sees 1,598 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches

Puducherry continued to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases as 1,598 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 82,545.The toll in the union territory climbed to 1,119 ...

Record 9 million fresh grads in China could face job crunch in 2021

A record-high 9 million students are set to graduate from Chinese universities in the year 2021, and to ensure stable employment to all the newbies in the job market could prove to be an arduous task for the country. The year 2020 has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021