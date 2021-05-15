Pondy sees 1,598 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches

Puducherry continued to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases as 1,598 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 82,545.

The toll in the union territory climbed to 1,119 as 20 more succumbed to the illness.

The age groups of the deceased ranged between 27 and 75 years.

Six of the deceased had no co-morbidities while the remaining 14 patients had such complaints as diabetes or hypertension.

Director of the department S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,139 samples and the test positivity rate dipped to 17.48 percent today.

While Puducherry region of the Union Territory accounted for 1,295 new cases, Karaikal added 160, Mahe 103 cases followed by Mahe 40.

The cumulative cases of infection so far were 82,545.

The active cases were 17,228 (of whom 22,177 were undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 15,011 were in home isolation).

The Director said that 64,198 patients were discharged so far.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.36 percent and 77.77 percent respectively.

On the vaccination drive, he said 33,521 health care workers and 19,949 front line workers have been inoculated so far.

Besides, 1,25,905 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated since March 1.

The Director said that 9.07 lakh samples have been examined so far and 8.07 lakh out of them turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary T Arun said in a release that the Centre had placed at the disposal of Puducherry administration 1,000 vials of remdesivir drug and another consignment of 650 vials of remdesivir arrived on Saturday from the Centre.

The injections were being used to treat patients identified to be having Covid 19 on a serious scale and were taking treatment in government and privately managed hospitals in the Union Territory.

He said there was no shortage of the drug in Puducherry.

