Delhi govt to start oxygen concentrator bank from today, home delivery in 2 hours

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:34 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time. While addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that banks have been set up in each district with 200 concentrators each. Oxygen concentrators will be delivered to the homes of patients who are home isolating in less than two hours time.

"It is very important for COVID-19 patients to receive oxygen on time. These oxygen concentrator banks (OCB) have been created for patients who are isolating at home or those who are recovering from COVID-19," he said. "Banks of 200 oxygen concentrators have been set up in every district. Patients who are isolating at home can provide oxygen concentrators to their home in two hours. A technical person will also accompany the delivery team so that they can be taught how to use it," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister added that a team of doctors will be in touch with patients till their recovery and they will even be admitted to hospitals if required. And before sending the concentrator, doctors will ascertain if the patient is really in need. Kejriwal further thanked the Ola Foundation and Give India for their association with the Delhi government in this initiative.

The Chief Minister also informed that the national capital reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with just 6,500 new cases in the last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 6,500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11 per cent. Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," he said. (ANI)

