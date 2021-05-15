Left Menu

COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to healthy baby in UP

Subsequently, she gave birth to the baby, Public Relations Officer of Medical College Dr. Pooja Tripathi said, adding it was a normal delivery. Two other babies, whose mothers were coronavirus positive, were born at the ICU of the hospital.

15-05-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 infected woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday.

Sarladevi, 30, a resident of the Tilhar area, was admitted to the ICU unit of the Medical College in the city after she complained of labor pain. Subsequently, she gave birth to the baby, Public Relations Officer of Medical College Dr. Pooja Tripathi said, adding it was a normal delivery.

Two other babies, whose mothers were coronavirus positive, were born at the ICU of the hospital. However, one of the babies died, she said.

Tripathi said Sarladevi and her baby are in a healthy condition.

