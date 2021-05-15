Left Menu

Success story Taiwan faces its worst outbreak in pandemic

The level 3 alert, which remains in effect for two weeks, requires people to wear a mask outdoors and limits indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Health authorities said that 180 new locally spread cases had been confirmed, the majority in Taipei and New Taipei.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:02 IST
Success story Taiwan faces its worst outbreak in pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The island of Taiwan, which has had enviable success in containing COVID-19, imposed new restrictions in its capital city on Saturday as it battled its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei, the capital, and the surrounding area of New Taipei city. The level 3 alert, which remains in effect for two weeks, requires people to wear a mask outdoors and limits indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Health authorities said that 180 new locally spread cases had been confirmed, the majority in Taipei and New Taipei. That's more than the total of 164 cases previously confirmed for the entire pandemic period. The daily number of new cases rose steadily from single digits early this week to 29 before the triple-digit jump announced Saturday.

"The epidemic is gaining intensity," Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said while noting that more cases are being identified as authorities hone in on hot zones.

Movie theaters, museums, indoor swimming pools, and amusement parks were among the places ordered closed under the level 3 alert, as were community colleges and senior citizen activity centers.

Taiwan, a self-governing island of about 24 million people off China's east coast, has kept the coronavirus largely at bay. It has tallied 1,475 cases, most infected people who arrived from abroad, and 12 deaths. The total number of locally spread cases more than tripled in the past week to 344 from under 100 as of last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021