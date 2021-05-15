Left Menu

Air India airlifts 35 tonnes of zeolite used in oxygen production plants from Rome

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India said it was airlifting 35 tonnes of zeolite mineral used in oxygen production plants on two flights from Rome to Bengaluru on Saturday.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, and drugs.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the charterer for the zeolite consignments," Air India said in a statement.

Additionally, the national carrier is going to airlift zeolite minerals for DRDO from multiple locations across the world during the coming weeks.

''Seven charter flights have been scheduled between May 15-18 from Rome to Bangalore. This will be followed by eight charter flights from Korea to Bangalore between May 19-22.

''Further, we have uplift from the USA through our existing scheduled flights from EWR (Newark Liberty International Airport) between May 20-25. The next part of this exercise is from Brussels, Tokyo, and again the USA, in the following weeks,'' the statement stated.

Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology.

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 percent, it stated.

