State Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said black fungus has now been declared a notified disease in Haryana. He further said Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of the state regarding dealing with coronavirus and its treatment.

"Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any Black Fungus case detected. Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all Doctors of the State dealing Corona about its treatment," Anil Vij said in a tweet. It has been reported that this disease (Black Fungus) is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Earlier, in the day the Odisha government constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state. According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 10,608 new Covid-19 cases and 164 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. (ANI)

