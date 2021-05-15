Left Menu

COVID-restrictions continue in J-K

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:44 IST
COVID-restrictions continue in J-K

The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases entered the 17th day on Saturday as the normal life remained affected most areas of the union territory, officials said.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

However, private cars were seen plying in some areas of the city here and other district headquarters in the valley and the Jammu region, they said.

The officials said while the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force, the curbs were not strict.

Several roads have been sealed by security forces and barricades have been put at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

The officials said the government will review the situation before taking a decision on the extension of the lockdown beyond May 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021