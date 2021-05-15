Delhi records 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 more fatalities; positivity rate dips to 11.32 per cent

Delhi recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 more fatalities on Saturday while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent, authorities said. The national capital had recorded 8,506 new cases on Friday and a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent. As many as 289 more patients had succumbed to the disease on Friday, according to a health bulletin.

