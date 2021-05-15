Left Menu

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

The chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it was closely monitoring the situation, cutting non-essential gatherings and activities, and reducing the movement of people across different chip fabs. Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small number have arrived from the latter due to global shortages and vaccination rates remain low.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:02 IST
Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. Masks are to be worn outdoors for the first time, as the government encourages work and study from home, shutting cinemas and entertainment spots while limiting gatherings of families and friends to five indoors and 10 outdoors.

Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs, and similar venues to shut. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said a "level of risk" in certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

"Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled," he told reporters. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-he urged people to stay home as much as possible, adding that school teaching should move online.

"During this time, if you have nothing on, then stay at home and don't go out, and if you do, wear a mask to reduce infection from droplets," said Ko, a doctor by training. President Tsai Ing-wen's spokesman said she would reduce the number of "unnecessary meetings" or public events. The presidential office is close to Wanhua.

Amid pictures on social media showed people flocking to supermarkets to stock up on toilet paper and instant noodles, the economy ministry took to Facebook to assure people that supplies were ample and there was no need to hoard. The rising community infections unnerved the stock market this week, though the government says the island's economic fundamentals remain good.

Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters authorities would watch the market reaction on Monday, adding that he did not rule out calling a meeting of the National Stabilisation Fund, which the government can use to smooth large fluctuations. Investors should act rationally, he said, pointing out that only a few sectors would be affected by the curbs, such as tourism, rather than the island's crucial foreign trade.

The new restrictions do not apply to the chip-manufacturing hub of Hsinchu and are unlikely to affect exports of semiconductors, a global shortage of which has shut some car factories. The chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it was closely monitoring the situation, cutting non-essential gatherings and activities, and reducing the movement of people across different chip fabs.

Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small number have arrived from the latter due to global shortages and vaccination rates remain low. More vaccines will start arriving next month, Tsai has said.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported fewer than 1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them imported from abroad, but a recent rise in community transmissions has spooked residents. The island has never gone into a full lockdown and its people are used to live carrying on near normal, despite the pandemic ranging in many other parts of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...

Pondy Lt Guv seeks people's cooperation in fighting COVID-19 spread

Expressing concern over the rise in number of coronavirus cases, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought the cooperation of the public in containing the spread of COVID-19.Addressing reporters after visiting the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021