Left Menu

Bengaluru emerges as new COVID-19 hotspot as positivity rate, deaths increase

Over the last two weeks, Karnataka has witnessed devastating COVID-19 surge, recording the highest COVID-19 related deaths and a worrying number of new cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:23 IST
Bengaluru emerges as new COVID-19 hotspot as positivity rate, deaths increase
A COVID patient gets oxygen facility in a BMTC bus in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over the last two weeks, Karnataka has witnessed devastating COVID-19 surge, recording the highest COVID-19 related deaths and a worrying number of new cases. The state emerged as the country's new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.

While cases do seem to be coming down in Bengaluru, the positivity rate remains high - about 38.13 per cent over the last 24 hours. As per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on May 6, 23,706 fresh cases were reported, out of 60,944 cases samples that were tested - a positivity rate of about 39.69 per.

Deaths in Bengaluru have also risen over the last few weeks. A total of 6,538 COVID patients had died in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. 162 fatalities were reported on May 1. By May 11, cumulative deaths rose to 8,691, with 259 daily deaths.

On Thursday, only 44,799 tests were conducted in the city and 24,732 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Out of the 5,98,625 active cases in Karnataka, 3,60,862 are concentrated in Bengaluru.

More than 500 positive cases were found in 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Meanwhile, Karnataka received a fresh stock of 75,000 doses of COVID vaccines on Friday, informed the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, adding that that state had so far received 1,10,49,470 doses of vaccines, out of which 99,58,190 doses were of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...

Pondy Lt Guv seeks people's cooperation in fighting COVID-19 spread

Expressing concern over the rise in number of coronavirus cases, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought the cooperation of the public in containing the spread of COVID-19.Addressing reporters after visiting the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021