Ladakh starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which covers people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, started in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said. The inoculation drive started at six vaccine session sites, of which there are two fixed sites each in Leh and Kargil townships, they said.

The two fixed vaccination sites in Kargil district have been set up at the district hospital and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, while in case of Leh district, the fixed sites are at the Council Secretariat, the officials said.

One mobile team each in Leh and Kargil districts would conduct vaccination at block headquarters on a rotational basis, they said.

The officials said the highest vaccination per session site would be 100 doses per day. They said the registration for vaccination would be on online basis and no offline registration is permitted. PTI TAS ANB ANB

